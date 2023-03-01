No. 3 Kansas tops Texas Tech to clinch Big 12 title share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 21 points in his Allen Fieldhouse farewell, fellow senior Kevin McCullar Jr. added 14 and No. 3 Kansas held off Texas Tech 67-63 to clinch a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. Dajuan Harris had 16 points for the Jayhawks, who would capture the outright crown if ninth-ranked Texas loses to No. 22 TCU on Wednesday night. Otherwise, the Jayhawks would need to beat the Longhorns in a head-to-head showdown Saturday in Austin. De’Vion Harmon had 15 points to lead Texas Tech, while Kevin Obanor added 14. Fardaws Aimaq had 13 points and 18 rebounds, and Pop Isaacs finished with 11 points.

