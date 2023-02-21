No. 3 Kansas gets 5th win in a row, 63-58 over No. 24 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 19 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 15 and third-ranked Kansas extended its winning streak to five games with a 63-58 win over No. 24 TCU. Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds for the 23-5 Jayhawks. They began the night tied with idle eighth-ranked Texas for the conference lead. They have won seven of eight games since a three-game losing streak that included a 23-point home loss to the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles Jr. had 13 points for 18-10 TCU, which has lost five of its last six games. The first four of those losses when Miles was out injured.

