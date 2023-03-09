No. 3 Kansas beats West Virginia 78-61 without ailing Self

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Playing without ailing coach Bill Self on the sideline, third-ranked Kansas turned to big offensive performances from Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. along with some stingy defense to pull away from West Virginia 75-61 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. They will play fifth-seeded Iowa State, which beat Baylor earlier in the day, in Friday night’s semifinals. Self missed the game with what the school called an undisclosed illness. He was being treated at the University of Kansas Health System. Erik Stevenson had 13 points to lead West Virginia in the loss.

