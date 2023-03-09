No. 3 Kansas beats West Virginia 78-61 without ailing Self

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Playing without ailing coach Bill Self on the sideline, third-ranked Kansas turned to big offensive performances from Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. along with some stingy defense to pull away from West Virginia 75-61 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. They will play fifth-seeded Iowa State, which beat Baylor earlier in the day, in Friday night’s semifinals. Self missed the game with what the school called an undisclosed illness. He was being treated at the University of Kansas Health System. Erik Stevenson had 13 points to lead West Virginia in the loss.
Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel
A fan holds up a get well sign for Kansas head coach Bill Self during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Self was not at the game after being hospitalized. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, left, shoots under pressure from West Virginia forward James Okonkwo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel