No. 3 Jannik Sinner beats Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 6-4 to advance at the Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jannik Sinner has advanced to the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori. The third-ranked Sinner, the Australian Open champion and last year’s Miami Open runner-up, had to wait overnight to clinch the opening victory of his 2024 Miami Open after rain forced the match to be suspended Friday with Sinner leading 3-2. The 22-year-old Sinner stretched his record to 12-0 against fellow Italians on tour level. Andy Murray advanced to the third round with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over 29th-ranked Tomás Martín Etcheverry.

