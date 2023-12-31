No. 3 Houston improves to 13-0 with 81-42 win over Penn

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 16 points, Jamal Shead added 14 points and No. 3 Houston stayed unbeaten with an 81-42 win over Penn. Cryer scored 12 points in the first half as 13-0 Houston jumped to an 18-0 lead and led 39-17 at the half. Cryer scored his 1,000th career collegiate point between Baylor and Houston on a 3-pointer with 14:15 left in the first half. Joseph Tugler had 13 points and seven rebounds, Emanuel Sharp scored 12 and Damian Dunn had 11 for Houston, which shot 48%. Tyler Perkins had 10 points and Nick Spinoso added eight points for Penn.

