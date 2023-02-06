No. 3 Houston denies Temple 2nd upset; beats Owls 81-65

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson, third from left, talks with his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jarace Walker scored 23 points, Marcus Sasser had 13 points and No. 3 Houston earned retribution against Temple with an 81-65 win. The Owls failed in their bid for a second upset after they toppled the Cougars from No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll with a 56-55 win last month in Houston. Khalif Battle led Temple with 24 points. The Cougars burst the game open with a 13-0 run to open the second half and never let the Owls make a serious run the rest of the way.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.