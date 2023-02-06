No. 3 Houston denies Temple 2nd upset; beats Owls 81-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jarace Walker scored 23 points, Marcus Sasser had 13 points and No. 3 Houston earned retribution against Temple with an 81-65 win. The Owls failed in their bid for a second upset after they toppled the Cougars from No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll with a 56-55 win last month in Houston. Khalif Battle led Temple with 24 points. The Cougars burst the game open with a 13-0 run to open the second half and never let the Owls make a serious run the rest of the way.

