No. 3 Gonzaga dominates Long Beach State, 84-41

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike and Khalif Battle each had 15 points as No. 3 Gonzaga routed visiting Long Beach State 84-41. Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs, who have opened with five straight wins for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Gonzaga’s bench provided 32 points, including 12 from Braden Huff and 10 from Dusty Stromer. Huff has scored in double figures in every outing this season.

