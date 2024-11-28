No. 3 Gonzaga bounces back from loss, swamps No. 14 Indiana 89-73 behind Nembhard double-double

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Khalif Battle led a balanced attack with 16 points, Ryan Nembhard had a double-double and No. 3 Gonzaga used a first-half blitz to beat No. 14 Indiana 89-73 in a consolation round game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Bulldogs led by two with under eight minutes to go in the first half when five players scored in a 16-0 run in less than 4 1/2 minutes and the Hoosiers never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way. Nembhard had 11 points and a career-high 13 assists for the Bulldogs. Omar Ballo had 25 points for Indiana, which lost its second straight.

