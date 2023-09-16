No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run as No. 3 Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead and survive a late Boston College charge to win 31-29. Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 points after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 2 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession. With the unexpectedly close victory over a team that had struggled against non-Power Five opponents, Florida State could fall in The Associated Press Top 25.

