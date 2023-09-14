No. 3 Florida State is guest for Boston College’s Red Bandanna Game in ACC opener

BOSTON (AP) — Florida State coach Mike Norvell wants to raise the expectations for the No. 3 Seminoles. Norvell says he wants his team to focus on improving, even after a 50-point win over Southern Mississippi last week. Florida State said stops at Boston College on Saturday for their Atlantic Coast Conference opener on their path to what looks like a berth in the College Football Playoff. BC is hoping that the emotion of its annual Red Bandanna Game will propel it to victory. The game is played in the memory of former BC lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who died while rescuing others in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. As many as a dozen survivors credited him with saving them, identifying him by the red bandanna he was known to carry. BC is 4-5 in the tribute game.

