No. 3 Colorado uses strong second half to rout Kentucky 96-53

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 19 points and No. 3 Colorado picked up another big win in the Paradise Jam tournament with a 96-53 rout of Kentucky on Friday. Jaylyn Sherrod added 15 points, Kindyll Wetta had 11 points, and Quay Miller and Tameiya Sadler each had 10 points for the Buffaloes (6-0), who shot a season-high 59.7% (37 of 62) in winning their sixth straight by double digits. Eniya Russell had 14 points, Maddie Scherr added 13 points and Ajae Petty scored 11 points for the Wildcats (2-4), who committed 27 turnovers.

