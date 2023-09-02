No. 3 Buckeyes overcome sluggish showing to extend winning streak over Hoosiers, 23-3

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Miyan Williams rushed for two touchdowns and No. 3 Ohio State beat Indiana 23-3 for its 23rd consecutive season-opening victory. Quarterback Kyle McCord was 20 of 33 with 239 yards and one interception since being named the Buckeyes starter. It was a sluggish performance from the Buckeyes, who led 10-3 at halftime and 13-3 until late in the third quarter. But the Buckeyes pulled away late to extend the FBS’ longest active winning streak in a series to 28.

