No. 3 Boilermakers using historic NCAA Tournament exit as motivation in 2023-2024

Purdue coach Matt Painter could have spent this past offseason shrugging off another stunning NCAA Tournament exit, Instead, he and the Boilermakers owned it. From the moment Painter and Virginia coach Tony Bennett traded postgame text messages last March, Painter and the third-ranked Boilermakers knew what their next mission had to be. The endless questions about a historic first-round loss to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson would follow them wherever they went. So their only option was to follow Virigina’s lead and turn a humbling loss into motivation for a championship run.

