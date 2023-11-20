No. 3 Arizona uses a 20-point run to seal a 101-56 rout of UT-Arlington for its 5th straight win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kylan Boswell scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and No. 3 Arizona scored 20 straight points spanning the end of the first half and start of the second in a 101-56 rout of UT-Arlington. The Wildcats (5-0) had seven players score in double figures. Oumar Ballo added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and Caleb Love had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Arizona shot 52.1% overall and 57.9% in the second half. Shemar Wilson led UTA (2-2) with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and no teammates made more than three field goals.

