No. 25 UNLV women beat SDSU 67-60 to extend conference winning streak to 29

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nneka Obiazor scored 18 points, Desi-Rae Young had 17 points and 11 rebounds for her 41st career double-double and No. 25 UNLV beat San Diego State 67-60 for its eighth straight victory in the series. UNLV (15-1, 5-0 Mountain West) extended its conference winning streak to 29 games. UNLV had its lead trimmed to two points twice in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter. But Obiazor made a 3-pointer with 6:19 left and Alyssa Brown converted a three-point play on UNLV’s next possession to extend the lead to 54-46. Obiazor added another 3-pointer at 2:46 to make it 61-48. Obiazor made all four of UNLV’s 3-pointers. Jasmyn Lott scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and freshman Amarachi Kimpson finished with 10.

