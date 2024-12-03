No. 25 UConn shakes off ‘humbling week,’ hosts Baylor to start another challenging 3-game stretch

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — After losing three games in three days to unranked opponents at the Maui Invitational, the two-time reigning national champion UConn Huskies face another challenging three-game stretch. It begins with Wednesday’s home game against No. 15 Baylor. That will be followed by a game at Texas and a matchup with No. 7 Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden. UConn fell from No. 2 to No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after the losses to Memphis, Colorado and Dayton. Baylor will be the first ranked team that the Huskies face this season.

