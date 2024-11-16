No. 25 Tulane routs Navy 35-0 to clinch a spot in the AAC championship game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Makhi Hughes ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns and No. 25 Tulane locked up its spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game by romping to a 35-0 victory over Navy. Darian Mensah threw for two TDs and ran for another as Tulane guaranteed a championship meeting with No. 16 Army. Sam Howard intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for the Green Wave, which preserved their second shutout and held an opponent to single digits for the fourth time this season. Tulane outgained Navy 359-113 on a gusty day and knocked starting Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath out of the game with a rib injury. The Midshipmen were shut out for the first time since a 15-0 loss to Army in 2020.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.