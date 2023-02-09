No. 25 San Diego State holds off late Utah State rally

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 18 points and No. 25 San Diego State held on to beat Utah State 63-61. Bradley made his first seven shots and went 7 of 9 from the field overall to help keep the Aztecs atop the Mountain West Conference standings. Utah State trailed by double digits much of the game until Dan Akin made a pair of free throws to cap a 9-0 run that cut San Diego State’s lead to 62-61 with a minute left. Max Shulga missed a potential winning jumper in the final seconds, and Keshad Johnson’s free throw sealed the victory for San Diego State. Steven Ashworth had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds for Utah State.

