No. 25 Princeton women lock down Yale for 70-25 victory, Tigers’ 15th straight

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 18 points and No. 25 Princeton cruised to a 70-25 win over Yale on Saturday night to run its winning streak to 15 games. The Tigers scored the first 14 points of the third quarter and made 12 of 15 shots to score 28 points, more than the Bulldogs did in four quarters combined. Chen had 12 points in the first half when the Tigers took a 32-15 lead and her layup capped what was an 18-point run into the third quarter that made it 46-15. Jenna Clark’s eight points topped Yale.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.