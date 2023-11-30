No. 25 Princeton women hold off Seton Hall 75-71 in double overtime

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 21 points, Skye Belker added 18 and a key blocked shot, and No. 25 Princeton held off Seton Hall 75-71 in double overtime. Belker hit the go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left in the second overtime, and her blocked shot 23 seconds later helped seal the deal for the Tigers. Belker’s jumper came after Azana Baines made two free throws with 53 seconds left, giving the Pirates their only lead of either overtime period. Micah Gray scored a career-high 24 points, with seven 3-pointers for Seton Hall. It was Gray’s buzzer beating 3-pointer from just beyond the frontcourt hashmark that tied it at the end of regulation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.