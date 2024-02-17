No. 25 Princeton women beat Brown 74-62 to clinch a spot in Ivy Madness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 17 points, freshman Ashley Chea added 12 and No. 25 Princeton controlled the fourth quarter in beating Brown 74-62 to clinch a spot in Ivy Madness. Princeton pulled away early in the fourth by scoring eight straight points to take a 61-54 lead. The Tigers were 6 of 11 from the field in the fourth, while Brown went 3 of 15. Chet Nweke had 11 points and nine rebounds for Princeton (19-3, 9-0), which plays at Yale on Saturday. Grace Arnolie scored 18 points, Kyla Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds, and freshman Olivia Young added 11 points for Brown (13-9, 4-5), which hosts Pennsylvania on Saturday.

