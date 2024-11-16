No. 25 Ole Miss shakes off shooting struggles in 84-69 win over Colorado State

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 16 points and No. 25 Mississippi beat Colorado State 84-69. Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 14 points for the Rebels, while Malik Dia and Dre Davis added 11 points apiece. Matthew Murrell, a three-year starter at shooting guard for the Rebels, hit a game-opening 3-point shot after missing the previous game with a back injury and scored 10 points. Jalen Lake and Nique Clifford led Colorado State with 21 and 18 points, respectively.

