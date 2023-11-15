No. 25 Oklahoma women beat Alabama State for first 4-0 start under third-year coach Jennie Baranczyk

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann had 16 points and nine rebounds, Sahara Williams added 14 points and No. 25 Oklahoma beat Alabama State 92-46 for the first 4-0 start under third-year coach Jennie Baranczyk. Vann became the 39th Sooner to reach 1,000 career points. Oklahoma scored 18 straight points in the first quarter to build a 25-8 lead and Alabama State trailed by double figures the rest of the way. The Sooners led 45-22 at halftime. Alabama State was held to just one field goal in the final nine minutes of the third quarter as Oklahoma extended its lead to 66-30. Reyna Scott added 13 points, Aubrey Joens had 11 and Kiersten Johnson 10 for Oklahoma. Payton Verhulst, who was coming off a career-high 32 points, had nine points.

