No. 25 Oklahoma tops Arkansas-Pine Bluff 107-86 at 95-year-old McCasland Field House

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 20 points to lead No. 25 Oklahoma to a 107-86 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 95-year-old McCasland Field House. Owen was one of five Sooners to score in double figures. Jalen Moore had 19 points and eight rebounds. Javian McCollum and John Hugley IV both scored 15. Le’Tre Darthard added 14 points. The undefeated Sooners returned to the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since the 2020-21 season and for the first time under third-year coach Porter Moser. They proved early that remaining unbeaten would not be an issue. Kyle Milton led the Golden Lions with 24 points. Rashad Williams added 20, going 5 for 10 from 3-point range.

