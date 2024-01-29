No. 25 New Mexico routs Nevada 89-55 to snap 9-game losing streak against Wolf Pack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 21 points and No. 25 New Mexico routed Nevada 89-55 on Sunday night to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Wolf Pack. New Mexico (18-3, 6-2 Mountain West) has won five straight, all by 13 points or more. Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 14 points, Nelly Joseph finished 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Donovan Dent and Mustapha Amzil each had 11 points. Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear each scored nine points for Nevada (16-5, 3-4). The Wolf Pack beat No. 24 Colorado State at home Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak. The Lobos scored the first 10 points and led 23-8. They shot 58.6%, hitting 11 of 22 3-pointers.

