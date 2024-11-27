No. 25 Nebraska women take early control, beat Kansas City 84-38

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Callin Hake scored 10 of 16 of her points in the first half when No. 25 Nebraska took early control, Alexis Markowski added a double-double and the Cornhuskers went on to beat Kansas City 84-38. Hake finished with 16 points, hitting 5 of 9 3-point attempts. Markowski had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her 43rd double-double. Alberte Rimdal scored 15 points and had a three 3-pointers. Britt Prince scored 13 points and Amiah Hargrove added 10 points. Emani Bennett was the only Roo to score in double figures with 11 points.

