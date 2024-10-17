No. 25 Navy looks to remain unbeaten when hosting AAC rival Charlotte

No. 25 Navy hosts Charlotte looking for the program’s first 6-0 start since 1979. The Midshipmen have their sights set on winning the American Athletic Conference. The next step on that journey is facing the 49ers, who have won two in a row and three of four after a rough start to the season. Navy last played at home as a ranked team in October 2016. Quarterback Blake Horvath has rushed for 10 touchdowns and thrown for seven more while amassing 1,336 total yards through five games.

