No. 25 MTSU women win 8th straight, 84-53 over Charlotte

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Savannah Wheeler scored 28 points, Alexis Whittington added 17 and No. 25 Middle Tennessee won its eighth straight game with an 84-53 victory over ninth-seeded Charlotte in the Conference USA Tournament. Middle Tennessee (26-4) advanced to the Friday semifinals for the fourth straight season and eighth time in nine years. Middle Tennessee pulled away midway through the second quarter after a 18-2 run. Wheeler started the run with a three-point play and she added four more points as Charlotte went without a field goal for nearly five minutes. Whittington made 3-pointers on back-to-back MTSU possessions and Kseniya Malashka added a third in less than a minute for a 40-21 lead.

