No. 25 MTSU women beat UTEP, advance to C-USA title

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jalynn Gregory scored 22 points, Kseniya Malashka had 18 points and 14 rebounds and No. 25 Middle Tennessee beat fourth-seeded UTEP 68-62 to advance to the championship game of the Conference USA Tournament. Middle Tennessee led for 37 minutes with UTEP’s last lead at 48-47 after N’Yah Boyd scored the opening five points of the fourth quarter. The Miners missed a quick 3-pointer on their next possession and Whitson made 1 of 2 free throws for a six-point lead. UTEP missed another jumper and Savannah Wheeler made 1 of 2 free throws with 21.8 left. Arike sank a long 3-pointer with to get within four points, but Gregory added two free throws to seal it.

