No. 25 Mizzou tops No. 17 Tennessee, 1st trip into SEC semis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 left to put Missouri ahead to stay, and the 25th-ranked Tigers beat No. 17 Tennessee 79-71 to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league. The Tigers will play fourth-ranked Alabama on Saturday after the SEC’s regular season champ never trailed beating Mississippi State earlier Friday. Missouri joined the SEC in 2012. Missouri won its fifth straight game this season to snap a three-game skid in the SEC quarterfinals. The Tigers did it by knocking off the defending tourney champs in a taut game featuring 15 ties and 11 lead changes. Five Vols scored in double figures.

