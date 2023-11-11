No. 25 Mississippi State women use big third quarter to beat SE Louisiana 67-46

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Debreasha Powe had 19 points and nine rebounds, JerKaila Jordan added 13 points and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Southeastern Louisiana 67-46. Mississippi State only led 27-26 at halftime. But the Bulldogs went on a 23-2 run in the third quarter to extend their lead to 51-30. Powe started a 12-0 run with a 3-pointer, and she added two 3-pointers after SE Louisiana’s lone make during the spurt. SE Louisiana went 2 for 11 from the field to begin the second half and got outscored 24-8 in the third quarter. Jessika Carter scored 12 points for Mississippi State (2-0). Carter, Jordan and Erynn Barnum each recorded a double-double on opening night to become the first Bulldog trio to record double-doubles in the same game since Dec. 19, 2021.

