No. 25 Mississippi beats Southern Miss 89-72 for 12th straight win

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell had a season-high 26 points and five assists, Jaylen Murray scored 21 points and unbeaten No. 25 Mississippi defeated Southern Miss 89-72. The victory extended one of the nation’s longest winning streaks and wrapped up a 2-0 week for an Ole Miss team that’s ranked inside the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019. The 12-0 Rebels took control from tipoff, knocking down each of their first four 3-point attempts and eight of their first 10 total shots. The Golden Eagles never led in the neutral-site meeting. Southern Miss was led off the bench by Cobie Montgomery, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half.

