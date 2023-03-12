No. 25 Middle Tennessee tops Western Kentucky for CUSA title

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jalynn Gregory made 5 of 5 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead No. 25 Middle Tennessee’s 82-70 victory over Western Kentucky to win the Conference USA Tournament championship. The Blue Raiders will be making their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance. Alexi Whittington scored 16 points and Savannah Wheeler added 11 points with five assists for Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders only played seven players and both reserves — Kseniya Malashka and Courtney Blakely — reached double figures. Malashka had 14 points and Blakely 10. The Blue Raiders took control with a 32-point second quarter and led 47-31 at halftime. Acacia Hayes led Western Kentucky with 15 points.

