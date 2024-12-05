No. 25 Memphis, West Virginia to meet in Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — No. 25 Memphis and West Virginia will meet for the first time in the Frisco Bowl. Bowl officials on Wednesday announced the matchup for the game scheduled for Dec. 17 in Frisco, Texas. Memphis finished 10-2 for its second-straight 10-win season under coach Ryan Silverfield. The Tigers finished tied for third in the American Athletic Conference. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott will be the interim coach in the bowl game for West Virginia, which fired coach Neal Brown on Sunday after he went 37-35 in six seasons. The Mountaineers finished 6-6 and tied for eighth in the Big 12.

