No. 25 Louisville women defeat South Florida 64-60 at WBCA Showcase

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Olivia Cochran and Imari Berry scored 13 points each and No. 25 Louisville held off South Florida 64-60 in the WBCA Showcase. After trailing by 10 points at halftime, South Florida got within 53-46 heading to the fourth quarter. The Bulls went on an 8-0 to take the lead at 59-58 with 1:48 remaining. A layup by Ja’Leah Williams put Louisville back in front and Jayda Curry went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line to wrap it up for the Cardinals. Louisville held South Florida to two shots — both misses — in the final minute. Curry finished with 12 points for the Cardinals. Vittoria Blasigh scored 19 for South Florida.

