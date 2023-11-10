No. 25 Liberty’s perfect season is on the line when it faces Old Dominion

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — No. 25 Liberty’s perfect season may face its stiffest remaining test on Saturday. The Flames (9-0) host Old Dominion (4-5), and the Monarchs are no strangers to close games They have played eight one-score games, the most in the country, and have won four of them. Coach Ricky Rahne says the key is bouncing back from good outcomes or bad. The Flames could be excused for looking ahead. They have already clinched a berth in the Conference USA championship game, and will host it.

