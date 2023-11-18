No. 25 Liberty stays unbeaten after Kaidon Salter accounts for 4 touchdowns in 49-25 win over UMass

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw for 225 yards, rushed for 118 and accounted for four touchdowns as No. 25 Liberty defeated UMass 49-25. Salter averaged better than 20 yards per pass while completing 11 of 16. He tossed touchdowns of 13 of 5 yards to Austin Henderson and scored on runs of 1 and 12 yards. The Flames scored on four straight first-half drives to take a 28-0 lead. Taisun Phommachanh threw for 239 yards on 22-of-38 passing for UMass (3-8), but Liberty intercepted him twice. Preston Hodge had a 62-yard pick-six in the third quarter to give Liberty a 42-10 lead.

