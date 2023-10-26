No. 25 James Madison’s perch atop the Sun Belt’s East Division on the line against Old Dominion

James Madison hopes its second time in the Top 25 lasts longer than its first. The No. 25 Dukes made their FBS rankings debut last year but promptly lost three in a row. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt says they’ve learned from that. He says being ranked is nice, but also that you have to go out and prove you deserve the hype. The Dukes have won 10 straight and face Old Dominion on Saturday night and have plenty of motivation. The Monarchs can move into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division with a victory.

