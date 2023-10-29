No. 25 James Madison wins 11th in a row, holding off Old Dominion 30-27

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 25 James Madison stretched its winning streak to 11 with a tense 30-27 victory over Old Dominion. The Dukes led 30-17 and then had to hold on when the Monarchs finally got their running game going and had a chance to go ahead. Old Dominion had first-and-goal with the chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter but settled for a field goal. The Monarchs had another chance in the final two minutes but were stopped on fourth down.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.