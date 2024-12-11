No. 25 Georgia Tech women tie a program record with 10-0 start to a season after beating UL Monroe

ATLANTA (AP) — Rusne Augustinaite made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Dani Carnegie added 14 points and four 3-pointers and No. 25 Georgia Tech beat UL Monroe 97-37 on Wednesday. Georgia Tech matched a program record by starting a season 10-0 for the first time since the 1977-78 team did so. The Yellow Jackets can set the record on Sunday with a win against No. 14 North Carolina to begin ACC play. Georgia Tech scored 23 of the opening 28 points of the game and led by double figures the rest of the way. The Yellow Jackets also scored the opening 17 points of the second quarter for a 35-point lead at 45-10. UL Monroe scored 13 points in the third quarter after having just 14 at halftime.

