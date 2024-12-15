No. 25 Georgia Tech women extend record start, beat No. 14 North Carolina 82-76 in ACC opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tonie Morgan had 23 points, freshman Dani Carnegie scored a season-high 22 and unbeaten and 25th-ranked Georgia Tech knocked off No. 14 North Carolina 82-76 in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Morgan made 8 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of her free throws for the Yellow Jackets, who have won 11 in a row to begin the season for the first time in school history. Carnegie came off the bench to make 8 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers and all four of her foul shots. Kara Dunn had 13 points for Georgia Tech, which beat the Tar Heels on the road for the first time since 2012. Maria Gakdeng led the Tar Heels (10-2) with a season-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

