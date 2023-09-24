No. 25 Florida settles for field goals and beats Charlotte 22-7 in Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Pearsall made a one-handed catch that will be hard to top this season, Trey Smack kicked five field goals and No. 25 Florida overcame a lackluster performance to beat Charlotte 22-7 on Saturday night. The Gators (3-1) won their third consecutive game since losing at then-No. 14 Utah, but they looked far from ready to go on the road and end a two-game skid to Kentucky next week. Graham Mertz completed 20 of 23 passes for 259 yards, with a touchdown and a fumble. Jalon Jones, who originally signed with Florida in 2019, scored for Charlotte.

