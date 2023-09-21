No. 25 Florida looks to continue defensive turnaround when it hosts Charlotte in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The most surprising part of Florida’s suddenly surprising season has been its defense. The No. 25 Gators have been downright stout on that side of the ball. They’re giving up less than 16 points a game through an early season schedule that included two ranked teams. Florida leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks 10th nationally in total defense. New coordinator Austin Armstrong has plenty to do with the turnaround. So does improved depth, better front-line talent and being in the same scheme for a second year. The Gators hope to keep it rolling when they host Charlotte in the Swamp on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.