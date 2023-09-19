No. 25 Florida hopes to maintain its edge and sustain momentum for the first time in years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida hasn’t won three consecutive football games since Marco Wilson’s infamous shoe toss. The Gators have been on a roller coaster of sorts since that foggy night in the Swamp in December 2020. Win one, lose one. Win two, lose three. Up and down with no noticeable progress or sustained momentum. It’s been a head-scratching, stomach-churning three years for a fan base accustomed to winning and competing for championships. Coach Billy Napier might be on the verge of providing some relief. Coming off a 29-16 upset of then-No. 11 Tennessee, the now-25th-ranked Gators hope to handle success better than they have in recent years.

