No. 25 Fairfield women secure 57-51 win over Rider in MAAC quarterfinals, L’Amoreaux scores 19

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 19 points, including seven in the last 43 seconds, and No. 25 Fairfield pulled out a 57-51 win over eighth-seeded Rider in the quarterfinals of the MAAC, running the Stags’ winning streak to 27. Fairfield (29-1) matched Marist (2011) for the longest streak in MAAC history and has a chance to break it in the semifinals on Friday morning. The Stags were on track for their worst offensive game of the season until a 10-0 run over the middle of the fourth quarter gave them enough cushion to hold on. Just after Rider’s Jessika Schiffer hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 40, the Stags scored five times in the lane for a 50-40 lead with 3:27 to play. Taylor Langan scored 12 points for Rider

