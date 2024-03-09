No. 25 Fairfield women run streak to 26, close season with 83-54 win over Rider as Fischer scores 16

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Karly Fischer scored a career-high 16 points, Kaety L’Amoreaux added 15 and Fairfield ran its winning streak to 26, closing the regular season with an 83-54 win over Rider for a perfect Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference record. The Stags became the eighth team to run the MAAC table but joined the 2014-15 Quinnipiac teams to do it with a 20-game schedule.Fischer, a freshman who went 8 of 10 from the foul line, scored 10 points in the season opener, the only other double-figure game of her career. L’Amoreaux, also a freshman, hit five 3-pointers. Taylor Blunt had 11 points for Rider. The Stags raced to a 22-4 lead after one quarter as the Broncs went 1 of 9 with six turnovers.

