No. 25 Fairfield women beat Niagara 70-62 in overtime for 29th straight victory and NCAA berth

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Janelle Brown scored all 15 of her points in the second half to rally Fairfield and her teammates finished the task in overtime to beat Niagara 70-62 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game for the Stags’ 29th straight victory and an NCAA Tournament berth. Brown had a chance to win the game in regulation but was called for a charge, her fifth foul, and the game went to OT, where the Stags outscored the Eagles 12-4. Amelia Strong scored 14 points, the only Niagara player to reach double figures.

