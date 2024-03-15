No. 25 Fairfield women beat fifth-seeded Canisius 77-64 to set MAAC record with 28 straight wins

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Janelle Brown scored 19 points, Meghan Andersen added 16 and No. 25 Fairfield beat fifth-seeded Canisius 77-64 in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament. Fairfield (30-1) advances to the championship game for the second time in the last three seasons, and 12th overall, for a chance at the program’s fifth MAAC title. Canisius (17-14) was in the semifinals for the first time since 2009. Fairfield also extended its winning streak to 28 straight games, passing the 2009-10 Marist squad for the longest in conference history. Andersen made a 3-pointer with 8:53 left in the second quarter to give Fairfield a double-digit lead, 23-11, for good. The Stags led 40-24 at the break and extended it to a 22-point lead in the third quarter.

