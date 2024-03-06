No. 25 Dayton beats Saint Louis 100-83, snaps a three-game road losing streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Daron Holmes II had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Koby Brea and Kobe Elvis each hit five 3-pointers as No. 25 Dayton snapped a three-game road losing streak with a 100-83 victory over Saint Louis. The Flyers made a Chaifetz Arena record 18 3-pointers and matched the school record for 3s, set earlier this season in a win over Oakland. Brea and Elvis each scored 21 points for Dayton. Gibson Jimerson scored 24 for the Billikens, who are assured of their worst record in A-10 play in coach Travis Ford’s eight seasons. Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 17 points in his final home game for Saint Louis.

