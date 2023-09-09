No. 25 Clemson, QB Klubnik bounce back to roll past FCS foe Charleston Southern 66-17.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 315 yards and four touchdowns after he and No. 25 Clemson rallied from a mistake-filled first half to roll past FCS opponent Charleston Southern 66-17 on Saturday. Klubnick had a fumble and an interception in the first half, both which led to Buccaneers touchdowns and put the Tigers behind 14-7. But Clemson got things together with four third-quarter touchdowns, three of them coming on Klubnik scoring throws. Antonio Williams caught two TDs and tailback Phil Mafah ran for two scores. Junior receiver Beaux Collins had seven catches for 137 yards including a 69-yard touchdown reception.

